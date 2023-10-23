WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Manhattan man was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 24. It happened near Manhattan around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Monte Busch was driving westbound on the highway, about 2 miles outside of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate the curve and entered the north ditch.

The Jeep he was driving hit a sign, entered the westbound lanes again, entered the median, hit another sign, and rolled before coming to rest on its top.

The KHP said Busch was not wearing a seatbelt.