WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman is dead in Washington County following a car crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The KHP crash log states that at 3:45 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagon Beetle traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 148, just three miles south of Hanover, failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. Highway 36. As a result, the Beetle was hit by a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer that was traveling west on US-36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.

The driver of the Beetle, 71-year-old Anne S. Nielsen, died in the crash. The 60-year-old driver of the Ford only had a minor complaint of pain.

The KHP notes that Nielsen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.