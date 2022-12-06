KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from the odor of marijuana resulted in the discovery of the following:

A 9mm handgun

40 grams of marijuana

10 grams of cocaine

172 grams of methamphetamine

204 fentanyl pills

The driver and the vehicle’s passenger were arrested and taken to the Kay County Detention Center on multiple narcotics and firearm charges. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.