LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Marion County Record will receive the 2024 William Allen White Foundation National Citation.

It is the first time in the foundation’s history that the award will be presented to an organization rather than an individual.

The William Allen White Foundation has been recognizing individuals or organizations for outstanding journalistic service, which comes from a vote of the trustees of the William Allen White Foundation, which is named in honor of White.

Eric Meyer, editor, will accept the award on behalf of the newspaper on April 11 at the Kansas Union at the University of Kansas.

The paper you will remember was raided of its equipment back in August 2023. The paper turned around and produced a paper days later.

“The selection of the Marion County Record as the recipient of this award continues a long tradition of the William Allen White Foundation board of trustees honoring distinguished journalists,” said Ann Brill, dean of the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications. “The Record showed incredible courage and determination in the face of a threat to American democracy and displayed the importance of trustworthy local news.”

Meyer is a KU alumnus and became a fighter for protecting journalists’ rights.

“To be mentioned in the same breath as the great journalists who have received this award is an honor beyond comprehension,” Meyer said. “It’s an important motivator to our staff as it continues to struggle to serve as an example for community journalists facing intimidation. This honor – especially being the first news organization selected for the award – has given us all a much needed second wind to continue.”