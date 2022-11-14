KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was at the Kansas City International Airport, and the lack of food options forced her to order delivery.

Wolfson, who has been on the sideline at NFL games since 2014, was seen at the airport with several boxes of pizzas while she and Jacksonville Jaguars fans awaited their flights in the terminal.

True Story! When your hungry at the KC airport and they have no food- @dominos comes thru! @tracywolfson

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took the opportunity to respond to Wolfson and promote the new airport terminal opening in March of next year.

Props to @tracywolfson for being such an expert traveler and reporter. Also, props to the workers putting the finishing touches on the new KCI Airport terminal, ensuring she’ll have food choices at all hours when coming through Kansas City by March Madness 2023. @QuintonLucasKC

Upon completion, the $1.5 billion terminal project will offer over 30 new restaurants and 15 retail options.