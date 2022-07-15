MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNW) – The City of McCook has issued a stage 1 water watch. The water treatment plant and wells have pumped over 4 million gallons of water per day for five consecutive days.

McCook says the goals of the stage 1 water watch are to heighten awareness among the public regarding water conditions and to maintain the integrity of the water supply system.

The water department is asking the public to be mindful of Class 1 water uses and cut back watering if possible. Class 1 uses listed will be the focus of the water watch.

CLASS 1

Water used for outdoor watering: either public or private, for gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, plants, parks, golf courses, playing fields, swimming pools, or other recreational areas; or the washing of motor vehicles, boats, trailers, or the exterior of any building or structure.