MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The pride and joy of the McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program rolled out of the garage early this morning and onto campus for a public send-off before it hits the road for a prestigious car show in California.

Years and years of auto restoration students have come and gone, and the best of them have had their hands in refurbishing the 1953 Mercedes Benz 300 S. All the tedious work led up to this point. The classic car is ready to be displayed among the most historic, stylish, and beautiful automobiles in the world.

McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program restores 1953 Mercedes Benz 300 S (KSN Photo)

The culmination of seven years of diligent hard work by McPherson college students was on display Friday morning for friends of the college and boosters of the auto restoration program. The classic Mercedes Benz pulled up to a spot on campus for a send-off before it was loaded up on a trailer for the cross-country haul to Monterey, California.

“We didn’t even wake up this morning. We’ve been working since yesterday morning to get it all finished up. So, the great dedicated team of students that just worked through the night to make sure it was ready for the day,” said Brian Martin, Senior Director of Automotive Restoration.

Amanda Gutierrez is the Provost and the VP of the Automotive Restoration program.

“It’s really hard to put into words because it’s, on the one hand, it feels like it’s been a project that’s gone on forever. Especially to the students and the staff members who’ve worked on it. But at the same time, I can’t believe that it’s actually here, and we have a week that is going to be packed with activities, and we’re taking about 20 students with us that are Pebble Beach scholars or students who’ve worked on the team to get this Mercedes Benz to Pebble Beach. So, we’re just going to overwhelm them with a McPherson College presence,” said Gutierrez.

Greg Elvin is a McPherson College graduate who worked on the Mercedes Benz early in the restoration process.

“It does mean a lot to me. When we first started the project, I had really no idea what we were getting into. And then as we went along, and understanding more of the prestige of Pebble Beach and really the lofty goals of what the program was trying to accomplish,” said Elvin. “Yeah, it’s extremely significant. Especially since it is student work and it’s not professionals. It’s kids that are learning and getting the opportunity to work on something that is going to mean so much down the road.”

President Michael Schnieder referred to the restored classic car as a symbol of McPherson College.

“It symbolizes two things. One, a level of excellence and commitment to that excellence. But I think it also demonstrates the importance of liberal arts and technology and how those work together so the students don’t just learn the technical aspect of restoring a car, but they also have to learn all of the engineering, the mechanics, the communication that’s required to work with outside vendors or with each other even as they work through this project,” said Gutierrez.

“I mean, it’s a great symbol of the program and the university as far as just striving to be as good as we can. And I mean, that’s the nature of Pebble Beach and just to go out and compete with the best of the world and to be as prepared as you can be,” added Martin.

The 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance begins Aug. 20. That’s when the finest automobiles, including the McPherson College entry, will be lined up on the 18th holes of Pebble Beach. McPherson College is sending between 40-50 students and staff and is expecting another 100 or more alums to attend.

