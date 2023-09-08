MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson College student is in critical condition following an incident early Friday morning.

McPherson police say emergency personnel were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and 19th Avenue, west of Galva, after someone called 911 to report a possible rollover accident. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road.

An 18-year-old man, who attends college in McPherson, was found badly injured in the area. He told McPherson County Sheriff’s deputies his injuries were caused by an unknown person.

EMS transported the teen to McPherson Center for Care. He was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of critical injuries.

McPherson police say the preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have started on campus. However, they are still investigating what exactly happened and have requested assistance from the KBI.

Anyone who may have information about what happened or who may have seen anything suspicious is urged to contact police at 620-245-1266 or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.