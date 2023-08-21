MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Students, faculty and staff at McPherson College are celebrating today after a student-restored car came in second in a prestigious competition.

On Sunday, the school’s 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet took second in the postwar luxury class division at the 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Thousands of car owners worldwide tried to get their cars shown at the event, but only 200 were invited to compete, including McPherson College.

McPherson College alums and friends gather for a photo by the school’s 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo courtesy McPherson College)

This is the first time in the event’s history that an entirely student-restored car has made it into the top three in class.

McPherson College automotive restoration students spent the last seven years restoring the Cabriolet.

“Many car collectors dream of just competing at Pebble Beach their entire lives, so for our students to earn second in class is truly an exceptional achievement,” McPherson College President Michael Schneider said in a news release. “This is 10 years in the making, with students, alumni, and faculty pouring their heart and soul into this restoration project of the Mercedes-Benz to make this vision a reality. This accomplishment puts our students on par with the professionals of automotive restoration.”