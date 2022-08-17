MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.

The department arrived and found fire and smoke in the home’s basement.

Crews quickly initiated a search and found no one inside. Firefighters were able to contain most of the fire in the basement.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. The department says the residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

EMS also responded to the fire call.