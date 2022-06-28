MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The second half-cent sales tax is expected to end next year in McPherson, and after finishing many projects these past 10 years, the City wants to keep moving forward.

If approved, this would keep the 9% sales tax in the city.

The half-cent sales tax generates about $1.6 million each year over the course of 10 years.

It has funded the renovation of the community building and the reconstruction of 1st Street.

If approved for the next 10 years, 70% will go to street projects, and 20% will be for public lands like the golf course and parks.

“The first 5% is to look at the police department. It has grown. It almost has doubled in size since we originally built the law enforcement center 20 years ago,” said McPherson Mayor Tom Brown.

Brown said the police department is running out of room for employees and evidence.

The other 5% would go to the city’s museum.

“We have about $620,000 left in [the] mortgage, which we want to get paid off,” said Brown.

They hope to take on new historical projects.

Brown said the sales tax is McPherson’s way of not having to raise property taxes as almost everyone pays some sort of sales tax.

“What you would do if this doesn’t pass is you would have to scale back the types of things you do,” said Brown.

He added that projects would have to be smaller and finish at a slower pace.

Right now, the City is continuing to hold public information meetings for you to learn more about the half-cent sales tax special election.

Brown encourages everyone to get registered and to vote on August 2. The deadline to register is July 12.

To learn more about the resolution, click here.