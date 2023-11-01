BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson man is dead following a crash late Tuesday afternoon in Harvey County.

It happened in the 4300 block of South Burmac Road shortly before 5 p.m. Harvey County says 26-year-old Cody Curl was driving south on Burmac, south of Burrton, when he left the road, struck a culvert, and rolled his Ford pickup several times.

The truck came to rest on the road. The county says emergency crews “attempted lifesaving measures,” but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt. The county says it’s not known why Curl left the roadway.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.