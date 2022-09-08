MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Police Department is warning about a banking scam.

Someone is contacting residents claiming to be from Farmer’s State Bank. They are asking residents for sensitive information about their accounts.

Police say you should just hang up. If you have concerns about your account, you should contact the bank directly.

The Federal Trade Commission has listed advice for how to avoid a scam and what to do if you were scammed. They also have advice on a list of common scams, which include social security, phone, phishing and unemployment benefits.