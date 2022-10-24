MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson Public Schools has announced their 2022 teachers of the year.

Ms. Meghan Mai was selected as Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Mr. Kyle Unruh was chosen as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Megan Mai (left) and Mr. Kyle Unruh (right) are McPherson’s Teachers of the Year for 2022 (Courtesy: McPherson Public Schools)

Ms. Mai is a Special Education instructor for 4th and 5th-grade students at Washington Elementary. Mr. Unruh is the director of the McPherson middle and high school band programs.

Each year, building administrators select a nominee to represent their school and teachers across the district vote for their choice for Teacher of the Year.

The criteria outlined for the nominee include:

Being exceptionally skilled and dedicated

Being able to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn

Having the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues

Playing an active and useful role in the community and the school

Ms. Mai and Mr. Unruh will now compete with teachers from across the state for the Kansas Teacher of the Year program.