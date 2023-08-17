MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 418 Board of Education has decided when a bond issue will go before voters.

It will happen in the general election on Nov. 7. The board voted 5-0 on Monday to put the question on the ballot.

The $88 million project focuses on upgrading aging high school facilities with a new academic building for grades 9-12, as well as renovations to the performing arts wing, career technical education classrooms, and other existing academic spaces.

Elementary buildings and the middle school will see upgrades to security, student safety, and mechanical systems.

A board member said after meetings this summer, the scope of the bond was adjusted due to rising costs and feedback.

If you have questions about the bond, email the district at school.bond@mcpherson.com.