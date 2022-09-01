MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they have seen an uptick in speedy drivers since June of this year.

(Courtesy: McPherson County Sheriff’s Department)

According to a Facebook post, the department says more than 24 drivers have been cited for driving well over the speed limit.

“Our speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month,” the post reads. “Since June 2022, more than two dozen drivers have been cited for driving 90 mph or faster.”

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said just in August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph.

“These speeds are not just a violation of the Maximum Speed laws, but they are extremely DANGEROUS!” the post says.