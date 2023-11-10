MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of McPherson announced on Friday that it is becoming a Purple Heart City.

The declaration honors cities that help the military, veterans, and their families, and especially those who are Purple Heart Award recipients.

“The Purple Heart medal is presented to U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed by enemy fire. One of the most distinguished military honors and the oldest military medal, it was first awarded by George Washington in 1782,” explained the City of McPherson.

Next week, the City will be hosting a ceremony to officially sign the proclamation. The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. in Citizens Hall, 122 E. Marlin St.

All veterans, their families, and the public are invited. Mayor Thomas Brown will be signing the proclamation pending its approval by the McPherson City Commission.

“McPherson’s designation as a Purple Heart City also will make the community a part of the Purple Heart Trail, a symbolic system of roads, highways and other monuments that pay tribute to Purple Heart recipients,” said the City of McPherson.

Other Kansas towns that are Purple Heart Cities include Russell, Haysville, and Valley Center.