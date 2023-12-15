WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson Public Schools announced that a campaign to “Fund the Field” has surpassed its $1 million goal thanks to donor support.

USD 418 constructed an 8-lane track with a regulation soccer/football/marching band artificial turf field and created the committee to raise funds to enhance the field.

The funds raised have purchased and installed:

  • LED field lighting
  • Scoreboard
  • Additional shot put and discus throw areas
  • Distinctly colored relay exchange zones on the track
  • Dual direction runways for pole vault, long jump, and triple jump

Slated for construction are:

  • Raised bleachers seating 500 on the west side of the field
  • Public address system
  • Press box

“We want to thank everyone – individuals, couples, businesses & corporations – that has
joined us in reaching the $1 million campaign goal for gifts and pledges, of which over 90% have been received. Each and every commitment, ranging from $25 to $250,000, is important and together will allow McPherson Public Schools to move forward with the enhancements that will provide the students, staff, and community with a first-class, functional facility for years to come.” Carol Swenson, campaign committee member and long-time supporter of McPherson activities, said.

Donations may be directed to the McPherson County Community Foundation, noting USD 418 Community Field.