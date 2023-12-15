WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson Public Schools announced that a campaign to “Fund the Field” has surpassed its $1 million goal thanks to donor support.
USD 418 constructed an 8-lane track with a regulation soccer/football/marching band artificial turf field and created the committee to raise funds to enhance the field.
The funds raised have purchased and installed:
- LED field lighting
- Scoreboard
- Additional shot put and discus throw areas
- Distinctly colored relay exchange zones on the track
- Dual direction runways for pole vault, long jump, and triple jump
Slated for construction are:
- Raised bleachers seating 500 on the west side of the field
- Public address system
- Press box
“We want to thank everyone – individuals, couples, businesses & corporations – that has
joined us in reaching the $1 million campaign goal for gifts and pledges, of which over 90% have been received. Each and every commitment, ranging from $25 to $250,000, is important and together will allow McPherson Public Schools to move forward with the enhancements that will provide the students, staff, and community with a first-class, functional facility for years to come.” Carol Swenson, campaign committee member and long-time supporter of McPherson activities, said.
Donations may be directed to the McPherson County Community Foundation, noting USD 418 Community Field.