WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson Public Schools announced that a campaign to “Fund the Field” has surpassed its $1 million goal thanks to donor support.

USD 418 constructed an 8-lane track with a regulation soccer/football/marching band artificial turf field and created the committee to raise funds to enhance the field.

The funds raised have purchased and installed:

LED field lighting

Scoreboard

Additional shot put and discus throw areas

Distinctly colored relay exchange zones on the track

Dual direction runways for pole vault, long jump, and triple jump

Slated for construction are:

Raised bleachers seating 500 on the west side of the field

Public address system

Press box

“We want to thank everyone – individuals, couples, businesses & corporations – that has

joined us in reaching the $1 million campaign goal for gifts and pledges, of which over 90% have been received. Each and every commitment, ranging from $25 to $250,000, is important and together will allow McPherson Public Schools to move forward with the enhancements that will provide the students, staff, and community with a first-class, functional facility for years to come.” Carol Swenson, campaign committee member and long-time supporter of McPherson activities, said.

Donations may be directed to the McPherson County Community Foundation, noting USD 418 Community Field.