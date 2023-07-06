WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a cow was killed in a pasture.

The sheriff’s office received the report of the cow that was killed on Monday, July 3.

The owner told the sheriff’s office that it was a 3rd stage pregnant black limousin cow that was killed in the field and had chunks of meat taken from it. The killing is believed to have happened between July 2 and early July 3.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123.