GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — After thousands of votes, Garden City’s newest giraffe has a name. The Lee Richardson Zoo says the almost three-week-old boy is Miguu, pronounced me-goo. The name means legs.

Miguu was born the day after Christmas to parents Cleo, 9, and Juani, 13. Last week, the zoo asked people to help choose his name. Voters were given three options — Amani, which means peace, Maalum, which means special, Timu, which means team, and Miguu.

More than 2,500 people voted online, by email or in person.

You can visit Miguu and his parents between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is free.

The giraffes will be in their indoor quarters or outdoors based on the outside temperature. Public viewing inside the giraffe barn may be closed periodically to allow mom and calf privacy.