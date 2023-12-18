WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meet Courtney Wages, Miss Kansas 2023!

KSN’s Jason Lamb had the opportunity to meet this year’s Miss Kansas on KSN News at noon on Monday.

Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned Miss Kansas 2023 on June 10. Wages is a Wichita State University graduate. She graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts.

“I was heavily involved in the performing arts, but also student government. I was also in Greek Life, a Delta Gamma, and their philanthropy was Service for Sight, and that’s how I found my passion; serving the blind and visually impaired,” she told KSN.

Wages’ platform is “One Vision is Not the Only Vision.”

“I advocate and educate for vision awareness not only in Kansas but nationwide as well,” she said.

Wages also partners with numerous organizations such as the Kansas Department of Transportation – SAFE, Lead for America, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

She is now preparing for Miss America.

“It is such a whirlwind. I always tell people it’s ‘all gas, no breaks.’ So you are in full preparations, doing evening gown, interviews, mock interviews, health and fitness, reviewing your talent. Basically, all phases of competition because you’re ultimately a brand ambassador for the United States of America. So you have to make sure you have your P’s and Q’s,” Wages said.

When asked, “What do you want people to know about the Miss Kansas and Miss America competitions?” Wages said this:

“So we’re the largest scholarship provider for women in the world, and I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for those scholarship opportunities. And the skills that I have learned to be the person I am today so with that, I now have a full-time job in my professional endeavors. It’s because of the Miss America opportunity, and that’s why I want to be Miss America. I wanna give those opportunities to other women across the United States and show them that, really, their dreams are endless. Their opportunities are endless. Let’s get involved,” she said.

Miss American preliminaries start on Jan. 10, but finals will be on Jan. 14.

“So everyone cheer for Kansas! Send all your well wishes. And I can’t wait to represent Kansas on the Miss America Stage,” said Wages.