MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) — Minneola Superintendent Lance Custer told KSN News Wednesday that he was excited to have the community’s support for the USD 219 bond in the general election.

“We’re very excited,” said Custer. “We have strong community support.”

The district had created a Keep Improving District Schools (K.I.D.S.) Committee to develop and share information about facility challenges, the proposed bond issue solutions, and the Plan of Finance for the capital improvements.

“We’re very excited that we have a community that wants to make improvements for our facility for the future,” said Custer.

Taxpayers passed the $15 million bond, with wind turbines covering around 65% of the bond.

Custer said funding from wind turbines was a very important piece of the bond passing.

“For this size of a bond for a small 1A district like Minneola, we probably would not have tackled something of such a substantial amount, but since we do have good, strong community support, we have additional funds coming in from the wind turbines, it was a right time for our board to take the next step,” said Custer.

Custer says the approval of the bond entails an entirely new grade school, pre-k through 8 classrooms, and enhanced security entrances. He says the district will have a new kitchen and a cafeteria. The bond will also allow for a FACS room and a STEM room that can be utilized by any student in the district.

Custer says the bond will also help the distinct be brought up to date.

“I mean, our current facilities are strong facilities, but as far as infrastructure, with all the technology that is required for all our students, it’s very hard for our tech director to keep things running smoothly, so we’re excited about this new facility and how we can centralize our technology and bring our students to the next century,” said Custer.

Custer said he is looking forward to what opportunities the passing of this bond will provide students for the next 50+ years.