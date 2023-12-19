DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday evening that 17-year-old Cody Ceniceros was found dead in his car after it crashed in a remote area of Ford County.

The DCPD says a preliminary investigation shows that his vehicle left the roadway, drove through a farm field east of the intersection of Lariat Way and 117 Road, went airborne and rolled over.

The crash was reported on Tuesday by the property owner, who found the red 1999 Chevy Tracker that crashed.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge City Police Department immediately responded to the scene. The lead detective, Sergeant James Nau, confirmed the vehicle belonged to Ceniceros and that the body inside was him.

According to the DCPD, preliminary assessments suggest Cody succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, most likely immediately.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s fatality crash team is investigating the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

“I ask the public to please keep in mind that this is a preliminary release and our understanding of what happened could change as we move through this investigation,” said DCPD Chief Francis. “I extend my deepest sympathies to all impacted by this tragedy and thank everyone involved in the search efforts.”

The Justice 4 Cody Ceniceros Facebook Page released a statement:

Please give our family time to grieve over the loss of our amazing loving kind Cody. We will give everyone updates as to what is next in this very difficult process. We can not express our gratitude for the over pour of love and support you showed all of us through everything. Thank You so very much!!!❤️❤️❤️” Justice 4 Cody Ceniceros

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.