TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police report that two missing women have been found dead following an exhaustive search over the past 10 days.

Captain Lisa Hayes with the Emporia Police Department (EPD) said in a press release that Linda L. Estrada, 44, and Amy R. Ford, 39, were found dead in rural eastern Colorado on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The investigation into the pair’s disappearance began early on Monday, Sept. 11, after a family member reported Estrada as missing. Ford was reported missing shortly afterward. The two women were in Colorado together earlier in the month.

The EPD’s investigation into the missing women used cellular phone technology, along with security videos, to track the pair’s movements through Colorado. Investigators focused their efforts on eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

Hayes said law enforcement spent five days in Colorado using K9s, airplanes, drones and ground searches to locate the women. On Sept. 18, the EPD met up with local authorities and at 3:40 p.m. CST on Sept. 20, the women’s bodies were found.

Hayes said a person of interest related to the case is in custody on charges unrelated to the missing Emporia women’s investigation. The individual will not be identified by the EPD at this present time.