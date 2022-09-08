OTTAWA, Kan. (WDAF) — The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old Kansas man was recovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.

Garrett Russell, who lives in Lawrence, was reported missing on August 24 by a family member in Ottawa.

A white 2000 Toyota Camry was reported missing from his home with Kansas tags 619-GRX.

Tips sent to police suggest Russell may have been in areas around Kansas City, Kansas, and Osawatomie, Kansas, between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2.

Wednesday, police recovered the Camry in Linn County, and an unidentified body was found nearby.

Police continue to investigate as the body has not yet been identified.