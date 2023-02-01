WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Feb. 1 is marked as National Unclaimed Property Day, and the Kansas State Treasurers’ Office says there is quite a bit of money left unclaimed in Kansas.

“Our office currently holds more than $500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans,” Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson said in a news release. “It is estimated that one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property – so it’s worth checking regularly to see if you, your family or friends have funds available to claim. National Unclaimed Property Day is the perfect opportunity to do a quick, easy, free online search.”

The news release says the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly 33 million people in the United States have unclaimed property. This amount could be in financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.

When the company cannot locate the owner, the assets are given to the state. Some of those assets could be unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, and unused rebate cards.

It is free for Kansans to search for and claim unclaimed property, and the news release says to be wary of third-party individuals offering to assist in filing claims for a fee. While some operate legally, there are also bad actors who use the promise of assistance as a hook for scams.

To see if you have any unclaimed property, you can visit the treasurer’s website by clicking here.