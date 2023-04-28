WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who has been missing from Longview, Texas, may have been spotted in Kansas.

Sixty-three-year-old Mark Horner was last seen leaving his home in Longview on April 18. Horner teaches science at the Trinity School in Longview.

He is a white male around 6 feet tall, weighing 300 pounds with brown hair and a grey beard, and requires glasses. He also uses a cane to walk and drives a black 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV with a Texas license plate of RFJ2817.

Courtesy Longview, TX Police Dept.

Someone reported seeing a man matching Horner’s description leaning against the same type of vehicle and holding a can along U.S. Highway 50 between Strong City and Emporia in Chase County in Kansas.

Anyone who may have information about Horner’s location is asked to contact the Longview, Texas Police Department at (903) 237-1170 or your local law enforcement.