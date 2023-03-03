MISSION, Kan. – The city of Mission is no longer partnering with a controversial pet shelter that FOX4 Problem Solvers investigated in January.

Cockroaches, overcrowding and poor management are just several of the many complaints Problem Solvers received on Unleashed Pet Rescue the past four months.

Despite multiple complaints about the shelter and an investigation by the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Facilities Inspection program, the city of Mission had until recently listed the shelter as its source for housing missing and stray animals.

The city’s website states that animal control is now partnering with Melissa’s Second Chances, an animal rescue shelter in Shawnee.

Laura Smith, city administrator for Mission, said in an email the uncertainty surrounding the future of Unleashed Pet Rescue was a factor in its decision to drop partnership with the shelter.

Last month, a Problem Solvers investigation revealed that Unleashed Pet Rescue had failed its state health inspections on more than one occasion.

Nearly a week later, the Kansas Department of Agriculture said it had received over 20 new complaints after the results of Problem Solvers’ investigation was released.

Danielle Reno, the owner of Unleashed Pet Rescue, has maintained that her shelter operates at the highest standards and has denied many of the allegations made against her by former employees and volunteers.

Problem Solvers contacted Unleashed Pet Rescue regarding their contract with the city of Mission and has yet to receive a response.

Heather Lansdowne, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said in an email it continues to seek revocation of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s license.

She said a revocation hearing has yet to be scheduled but administrative proceedings have begun to revoke the license.

Problem Solvers also checked in with the city of Edwardsville, which confirmed on Friday that it is still using animal rescue services provided by Unleashed.

Problem Solvers will update you as we learn more.