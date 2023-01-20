KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Platte County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that happened in broad daylight Tuesday near Parkville.

The Crum family left around 9 a.m. and came home around 3 p.m. to find their front door kicked in and their TV sets, watch, and money all gone.

However, something more important to them is a Louis XIII Cognac Y2K, which is also gone.

They said their late son, a college student, gave them the bottle as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to the person who returns the bottle.

“Just having something like the sentimental value of that my brother got for my dad before he passed away. It’s like another loss we weren’t really ready for,” said Carli Crum.

She lives at the rental home with her father, Ken. The family said they’re rebuilding their home following a fire last year.

“We’ve learned to make amends with those losses, but something like that you can’t replace,” she said.

Officers with the Platte County Sheriff were called to the scene to speak with the family and neighbors about what, or if, they saw anything.

One neighbor across the street had security cameras pointing directly toward the Crum’s home but didn’t come to the door when FOX4 knocked.

A second neighbor installed a Ring doorbell that night after becoming spooked when hearing about what happened.

Ken Crum told FOX4 one neighbor reported seeing two men leaving the area but nothing more.

Another neighbor said he was home until 1 p.m. and that he didn’t see anything out of the ordinary.

Carli Crum admits the whole thing is “weird.

“They did hit just the main points of the house. It wasn’t like they looked around for specific items. It was like they knew to go here, they knew to go here, and they knew to go there,” she said.

When asked if she thinks it’s someone they know, she didn’t want to speculate but added that it was “very odd how it was set up.”

As the sheriff’s office continues to investigate, the family only wants the Louis XIII Cognac Y2K back. They don’t care about the other items since they can be more easily replaced.

If you have the bottle or know where it is, contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office or message Ken Crum on Facebook.