ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (NBC) — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when her car crashed into a home in south St. Louis.

The incident was caught on video from a neighbor’s home at around 2:30 p.m. The video shows the car flying through the air before hitting the house.

The car hit an embankment and went airborne.

Five people were inside the home, including a child on a bed, when the car crashed through the wall. The impact pushed the bed, but the child was not hurt. The others inside also escaped injury.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.