INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — An Independence, Missouri man charged in a series of robberies allegedly told police he committed the crimes to help his grandmother pay outstanding utility bills, according to court documents.

Zachary Caldwell, 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery over the past three months.

According to court documents, Caldwell is accused of targeting the following businesses:

April 20: Walgreens on South Sterling Avenue

May 14: CVS on West 23rd Street

May 20 and June 7: Metro by T-Mobile on East 23rd Street

In the first two robberies, Caldwell never spoke, according to court documents. Investigators say he typed a message on his phone and showed it to a store employee. The message allegedly said he had a gun and instructed the employee to empty the register.

That changed with the last two robberies at the Metro by T-Mobile store.

According to court documents, Caldwell allegedly walked into the store and said, “I have a gun” and “I need you to give me all of the money in the register.”

Investigators alleged that he did a similar thing on another visit to the cell phone store.

Officers arrested Caldwell after he allegedly tried a fifth robbery.

Documents claim Caldwell ran away after an employee at Advanced Auto Parts on South Sterling refused to hand over cash from the register. Officers spotted Caldwell walking down the street but let him leave when the employee couldn’t identify him.

Detectives collected surveillance video from each of the stores and allegedly matched Caldwell to the crimes, court paperwork shows.

When police questioned Caldwell, they claim he admitted to the crimes, allegedly saying he was trying to help his grandma.

Caldwell made his first appearance in court Thursday. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 6.