UNIONTOWN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Missouri man is dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 54 in Bourbon County.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the K-3 junction north of Uniontown. The junction is about 16 miles west of Ft. Scott.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old woman was turning left onto K-3 from the westbound lane in a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 when she failed to yield to a 35-year-old Missouri man driving east in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Nathaniel Moorehead, 44, a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.