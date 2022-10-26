SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Missouri truck driver is recovering after he was hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened about 2 miles west of the I-135 Junction in Salina on I-135. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo. was heading east on theI-70 when he crossed the center median, hit the center turn around, continued across westbound lanes into the north ditch were the truck struck a concrete culvert and finally came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Salina Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old man refused treatment for a cut above his eye.

The sheriff’s office says it’s believed the driver fell asleep. He was cited for no proof of insurance.

Photos Courtesy: Saline County Sheriff’s Office