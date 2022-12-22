GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Geary County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just after 7 p.m., 33-year-old Zachary Bealer was driving a Toyota Tacoma westbound on Interstate 70 eight miles east of Junction City.

The KHP says Bealer lost control of his car and spun across the median. He was then hit from behind by a Chevy Silverado.

According to the KHP, a Dodge Ram then hit the Silverado and then Bealer.

The KHP says the Silverado and the Ram came to a stop on the shoulder. Bealer’s car came to a stop approximately 80 feet down the embankment.

Bealer was pronounced dead at the scene. The KHP reports that he was wearing a seatbelt.

No one else was injured.