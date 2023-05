LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 24-year-old Missouri man was injured when his motorcycle struck a bridge guardrail on Monday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. when the driver exited westbound I-435 onto southbound I-35.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a bridge rail. The driver was ejected.

He was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.