GRANDVIEW, Mo. (WDAF) – A look inside the Sauer Castle restoration project on Shawnee Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Two local students and their teacher are documenting this.

FOX4 went to Grandview High School in Missouri to ask them what it’s like getting this real-world producing experience.

Two students at Grandview High School and their broadcasting teacher are working with the new owner of Sauer Castle, creating videos on the restoration project.

Bulldog TV is branching out, going beyond the walls of Grandview High School to capture the Sauer Castle restoration project through a lens.

“A lot of people care about Sauer Castle, and it being rebuilt and it just feels good to be a part of that,” Kegen Adcock said.

Adcock and Maya Christiansen Wright are juniors. They’re behind-the-camera editing.

The narrator is teacher and historian Diane Euston. When Sauer Castle Owner Mike Heitmann approached her about sharing the restoration project with people, Euston thought, who better than her students?

“I wanted these students who one wants to major in film, the other wants to major in broadcasting to get extra experience outside of the four walls of Grandview,” Euston said, “and to actually bring them into a project that would give them more exposure and let them build them film techniques.”

She said they gain real-world experience and even get paid.

“It gives them an opportunity to work with an actual businessman, somebody that isn’t just their teacher telling them what to fix,” Euston said. “So, to work with an actual businessman to get Feedback, saying this is what I want, fix this, and so it’s coming from an actual client.”

The students get to interview the contractors and take videos on-site, but be careful where you step.

“First, I’m thinking not to trip, not to fall,” Adcock said.

The ornate mansion was built in the 1870s.

Five generations of the family lived in the home. After it changed hands, it fell into disrepair.

Current neighbors said they’re eager to see the mansion make a comeback.

“You see the pictures of it in the 1800s, and then you see it in real life now,” Maya said, “and you can see how it’s coming back to life slowly.”

These students are excited to document the process. They dive into the history of Sauer Castle, sharing monthly videos.

It’s on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Heitmann said they still have some things to nail down, but it’ll most likely become a community space for fun events, book signings and concerts.

He expects the restoration project to take about two years.

You can watch their videos here.