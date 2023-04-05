ST. LOUIS (AP) — A tornado that swept through southeastern Missouri before dawn Wednesday killed at least four people and injured an unknown number of others, authorities said.

Sgt. Clark Parrott, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the death toll from the early-morning storm might rise as crews sift through the rubble of damaged and destroyed homes in Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” Parrott said.

Parrott said crews from more than 20 agencies were on the scene and clearing debris in search of any others who might have been killed or injured.

The patrol posted an overhead photo of the damage that showed uprooted trees and homes that had been reduced to rubble.

This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys the damage from a tornado that hit southeast Missouri early Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The tornado caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people. (Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP)

Justin Gibbs, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Paducah, Kentucky, said the tornado touched down at around 3:30 a.m. and remained on the ground for roughly 15 minutes, traveling an estimated 15-20 miles.

A weather service team was headed to Bollinger County to gather details about the tornado, but Gibbs said it was clear “it was big. It was a significant tornado.”

He noted that tornadoes are especially dangerous when they touch down late at night or early in the morning, as this one did.

“It’s definitely a nightmare from a warning standpoint,” Gibbs said. “It’s bad anytime, but it’s especially bad at 3:30 in the morning.”

The storms moving through the Midwest and South threaten some areas still reeling from a deadly bout of bad weather last weekend. The Storm Prediction Center said up to 40 million people in an area that includes major cities, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit and Memphis, Tennessee, were at risk from the storms later Wednesday. As of late Wednesday morning, the greatest threat appeared to be to an area stretching from lower Michigan into Tennessee and Kentucky.

Fierce storms that started last Friday and continued through the weekend spawned deadly tornadoes in 11 states as the system plodded through Arkansas and into the South, Midwest and Northeast.

Schools in Little Rock, Arkansas, canceled Wednesday classes because the storms were expected to move through the area during the morning rush, KFVS-TV reported.

At least two tornadoes were confirmed Tuesday in Illinois as storms targeted the state and eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin before nightfall.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday evening and said a confirmed twister was spotted southwest of Chicago near Bryant, Illinois. Officials said another tornado touched down Tuesday morning in the western Illinois community of Colona. Local news reports showed wind damage to some businesses there.

Earlier Tuesday, strong thunderstorms swept through the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois, with winds up to 90 mph and baseball-sized hail. No injuries were reported, but trees were downed and some businesses were damaged in Moline, Illinois.

Northern Illinois, from Moline to Chicago, saw 75-80 mph winds and hail 2 to 3 inches in diameter Tuesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Baker said. The agency received reports of semis tipped over by winds in Lee County, about 95 miles west of Chicago.

The same conditions that fueled those storms — an area of low pressure combined with strong southerly winds — were setting up the severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday, said Ryan Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Those conditions, which typically include dry air from the West going up over the Rockies and crashing into warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, are what make the U.S. so prone to tornadoes and other severe storms.