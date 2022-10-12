FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Missouri woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday that happened in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic. The Kia sideswiped a northbound Dodge pulling a trailer. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the Kia, 50-year-old Tina M. Milburn of Sedalia, Missouri, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt. The driver and passenger in the Dodge, both from Topeka, suffered minor injuries.