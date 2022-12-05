WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monday marks one year since the death of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. His widow, former Senator Elizabeth Dole, chose the anniversary of his death to be the Bob Dole Day of Service.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s campaign, HiddenHeroes.org, is asking people to pledge to spread goodwill in the community and to perform an act of kindness.

Senator Bob Dole dedicated his life to public service and had a goal to help at least one person every day. While Senator Bob is no longer with us, his commitment to helping those around him continues to inspire us every day. To carry on his legacy of service, and remember him on the anniversary of his passing, we hope you will join us in the inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service.” HiddenHeroes.org

Bob Dole was a Russell native who was much more than a voice for Kansas. He was a veteran of World War II, an advocate for veterans, farmers, and people with disabilities, and a Republican who knew how to reach compromises between battling political parties.

Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas is encouraging Kansans to observe the Bob Dole Day of Service.

“Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his personal life, Sen. Dole’s dedication to his fellow Kansans and to his country was a consistent reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world for the better,” Moran said in a statement.

“On the floor of the United States Senate, I am honored to use Sen. Dole’s desk, and I am regularly reminded of his dedication to Kansans and all of his fellow Americans through his incredible life and the enduring legacy he left behind for each of us.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly also marked the anniversary of Dole’s death with a comment on Facebook.

Today marks one year since the passing of one of America’s greatest statesmen, U.S. Senator Bob Dole. Sen. Dole was always a voice for Kansas, but his legacy goes beyond the walls of Congress. He demonstrated a decency, humility, and civility that should serve as a model for all.

Join me in celebrating the late Senator Dole’s life by performing an act of kindness today. Through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation inaugural #BobDoleDayofService, we can all make this world a little brighter in his honor. RIP my friend.” Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas

The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas is also remembering the senator. It is holding an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, featuring music and reflection, as well as the debut of a newly renovated permanent exhibition case. It is usually closed on Mondays.

During the open house, the public is invited to sign a condolence book and view the display dedicated to Dole’s service.

“While we honor Senator Bob Dole’s legacy each and every day through our bipartisan mission, on this historic anniversary, we invite the public to join us at the Dole Institute to reflect on the senator’s remarkable life of service to our country,” Dole Institute Director Audrey Coleman said.

The Dole Institute of Politics is located at 2350 Petefish Drive in Lawrence.

If you would like to take the Bob Dole Day of Service Pledge, click here.