WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senate colleagues have introduced the Rural Jobs Act bill.

The bill introduced by Moran, R-Kan., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., expands on the New Market Tax Credit. That program provides incentives to businesses that invest in low-income neighborhoods.

The proposed bill would expand the credit to disadvantaged rural communities.

“The New Market Tax Credit has produced meaningful results for underserved areas, resulting in thousands of jobs created and generating new investments,” Moran said in a news release. “It’s time the credit is put to work for rural Americans. Rural Job Zones will cover the vast majority of rural states like Kansas, giving thousands of small towns the same opportunities as larger cities.”

Moran’s office says since the NMTC began, over one million jobs have been created with around $42 billion in private investment. However, only about one-fourth of that was in rural communities.

The proposed bill would designate $500 million in NMTC investments for Rural Job Zones. Zones are defined as communities that are under 50,000 people and are not a suburb or next to an urban area.

It also requires at least 25% of new investment to be devoted to counties with persistently-high rates of poverty and population loss. You can read the full text of the bill below.