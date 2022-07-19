WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and organizations are getting a financial boost to help beautify the community. The Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity has named 14 places getting grants through its Rural Mural and Public Art program.

The $90,000 in grants enables communities with fewer than 10,000 residents to create new murals and public art projects that will beautify community gathering spaces and serve as new tourist attractions.

Grant recipients

City of Caldwell $9,100 City of Chanute $9,000 Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation $10,000 Community Arts Council of Council Grove $1,500 Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Inc. $1,500 Ellsworth County Economic Development Corporation $10,000 City of Girard $500 Jackson County/Jackson County Tourism Council $8,400 Meade County Historical Society Museum $7,000 Michell County Strong, Inc. $10,000 Stepping Up, Inc. $4,500 Seneca Downtown Impact, Inc. $750 Wallace County Foundation $7,750 Wilson Tourism Hub, Inc. $10,000

Each of the projects requires an equal match from the community. Several projects are expected to start in the next couple of weeks, so 75% of the grant funding is available immediately.

“Art, and murals, in particular, help bring communities together to celebrate the history, culture and unique characteristics of their rural towns,” said Trisha Purdon, director of the Office of Rural Prosperity. “The Rural Mural program helps these communities showcase those amazing characteristics to their current residents, visitors and to the entire State of Kansas for generations to come.”