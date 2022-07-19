WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and organizations are getting a financial boost to help beautify the community. The Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity has named 14 places getting grants through its Rural Mural and Public Art program.

The $90,000 in grants enables communities with fewer than 10,000 residents to create new murals and public art projects that will beautify community gathering spaces and serve as new tourist attractions.

Grant recipients

City of Caldwell$9,100
City of Chanute$9,000
Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation $10,000
Community Arts Council of Council Grove $1,500
Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Inc. $1,500
Ellsworth County Economic Development Corporation $10,000
City of Girard $500
Jackson County/Jackson County Tourism Council $8,400
Meade County Historical Society Museum $7,000
Michell County Strong, Inc. $10,000
Stepping Up, Inc.$4,500
Seneca Downtown Impact, Inc. $750
Wallace County Foundation $7,750
Wilson Tourism Hub, Inc.$10,000

Each of the projects requires an equal match from the community. Several projects are expected to start in the next couple of weeks, so 75% of the grant funding is available immediately.

“Art, and murals, in particular, help bring communities together to celebrate the history, culture and unique characteristics of their rural towns,” said Trisha Purdon, director of the Office of Rural Prosperity. “The Rural Mural program helps these communities showcase those amazing characteristics to their current residents, visitors and to the entire State of Kansas for generations to come.”