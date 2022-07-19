WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and organizations are getting a financial boost to help beautify the community. The Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity has named 14 places getting grants through its Rural Mural and Public Art program.
The $90,000 in grants enables communities with fewer than 10,000 residents to create new murals and public art projects that will beautify community gathering spaces and serve as new tourist attractions.
Grant recipients
|City of Caldwell
|$9,100
|City of Chanute
|$9,000
|Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation
|$10,000
|Community Arts Council of Council Grove
|$1,500
|Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Inc.
|$1,500
|Ellsworth County Economic Development Corporation
|$10,000
|City of Girard
|$500
|Jackson County/Jackson County Tourism Council
|$8,400
|Meade County Historical Society Museum
|$7,000
|Michell County Strong, Inc.
|$10,000
|Stepping Up, Inc.
|$4,500
|Seneca Downtown Impact, Inc.
|$750
|Wallace County Foundation
|$7,750
|Wilson Tourism Hub, Inc.
|$10,000
Each of the projects requires an equal match from the community. Several projects are expected to start in the next couple of weeks, so 75% of the grant funding is available immediately.
“Art, and murals, in particular, help bring communities together to celebrate the history, culture and unique characteristics of their rural towns,” said Trisha Purdon, director of the Office of Rural Prosperity. “The Rural Mural program helps these communities showcase those amazing characteristics to their current residents, visitors and to the entire State of Kansas for generations to come.”