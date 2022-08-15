GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2300 block of East Kansas Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Jedediah Clepper and a 17-year-old girl lying on the ground, badly injured. Due to their injuries, both were transported to Wichita for treatment.

Police say Clepper was recklessly driving through the store’s parking lot when he lost control and struck a cart corral. Both Clepper and the girl were ejected. The bike then caught fire.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.