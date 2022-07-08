MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A motorcyclist was hit from behind by a semi in a Marion County construction zone. It happened around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, seven miles east of Florence on U.S. Highway 50.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2017 Harley Davidson a Waverly man was riding became “lodged” in the front of a semi-tractor-trailer when he stopped in a construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Freightliner semi failed to stop, hitting the motorcyclist from the rear. Both vehicles crossed the center line and came to a stop.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center Hospital. The driver of semi wasn’t injured.