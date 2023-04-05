GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Great Bend Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Northeast 30th Road.

Upon arrival, the BCSO said they found the motorcyclist in the east ditch suffering from severe injuries.

An investigation revealed that a 26-year-old woman from Great Bend was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 eastbound on 30th Road approaching the intersection at US-281.

The BCSO said 70-year-old Bernard Kruse, of Hoisington, was southbound on US-281.

As the woman attempted to make a left turn to go northbound on US-281, she failed to see the southbound motorcyclist turning into his lane of travel. The BCSO said this may have been because traffic obscured her view.

“It appears neither vehicle was able to take evasive action before the collision,” the BCSO said.

Kruse hit the front left fender of the Mazda, ejecting him from the motorcycle, where he came to a rest in the ditch to the west.

The BCSO said Kruse was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a hospital in Wichita.

On Wednesday morning, the BCSO said Kruse died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and her passenger were taken to a local hospital with injuries. They were treated and released.

At the time of the crash, the woman did not have a valid driver’s license.

The BCSO says potential charges are awaiting review by the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.