LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from Tennessee was seriously injured in a crash in Kansas Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just after 4 p.m., a 62-year-old man from Estill Springs, Tennessee, was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle northbound on Kansas Highway 99, just north of Road 370.

The KHP says while the man was negotiating a curve, he left the roadway to the right, overturned, and hit a barbed wire fence, coming to a stop.

The man was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional hospital, according to the KHP.