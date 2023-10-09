WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Wichita following a crash in McPherson County Monday morning.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. to the report of a crash at the intersection of Kansas Highway 153 and Iron Horse Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 37-year-old man riding a Kawasaki Motorcycle had crashed with a Ford F75 utility truck.

The motorcyclist received life-saving aid from McPherson EMS and fire before being taken to the McPherson Hospital and later life-flighted to a hospital in Wichita.

The MCSO says a preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate the motorcyclist was attempting to pass the utility truck, which was attempting to make a left turn at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. The SCSO has no further details at this time.