RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning in central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man from Lyons was riding a 1980 Suzuki GS850GL westbound on U.S. Route 56.

At the same time, a 61-year-old man driving a 2018 International Semi was stopping to make a turn off of U.S.-56, just west of 11th Road.

The KHP says the motorcyclist hit the back of the semi and was thrown off, landing in the ditch to the north.

The motorcyclist was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional medical center.

The driver of the semi and his passenger were uninjured.