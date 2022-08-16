WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The projects will total more than $520 million and stretch across the state.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz were in Andover Monday to announce $520 million in road projects. (Courtesy: Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office)

Wichita’s East Kellogg project will receive $230 million and is set to begin in 2023. It includes the expansion of Kellogg to a 6-lane highway from the K-96 interchange east to 159th Street.

Also selected was a stretch of K-10 in Douglas County. It will be widened from two lanes to four along a seven-mile stretch from north of the K-10/U.S. 40 junction south and east to the K-10/U.S. 59/Iowa Street junction. This $124 million South Lawrence Trafficway project is the first of two construction projects in the area.

Other projects were announced for Ellis, Geary, Franklin, Miami, Morris, Osborne, Saline, Sheridan, and Wabaunsee counties. Those projects include bridge replacements, highway reconstruction, and interchange improvements.

