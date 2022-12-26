KANSAS (KSNW) – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.

Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, the KHP Crash Log states that three fatalities and two injury crashes happened on Kansas highways.

Fatalities

Graham County



According to the KHP, at 9 p.m., a 1996 Cadillac Deville was headed east on N Road when they “failed to negotiate a curve” at 255th Ave. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.



The driver, 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson of Salina, died as a result.



Franklin County



The KHP states that at 3 p.m., the driver of a 2007 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Interstate 35 when for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail at mile marker 183.



The driver, 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Muscatine, Iowa, died as a result.



Finney County



According to the KHP, at 6:15 p.m., a 2008 Ford Edge was headed west on Kansas Highway 156 when it left the roadway toward the right. The driver overcorrected, reentered the roadway, and left the roadway a second time. The vehicle began to rotate clockwise as it entered a ditch, going into a side vault and rolling repeatedly before resting on its side.



The driver, 23-year-old Melina Chavez of Great Bend, died as a result.

Injuries

Wyandotte County



The KHP states that at approximately 4 a.m., a 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Interstate 635 in the middle lane when the driver lost control. As a result, the vehicle struck the outside barrier, went across the lanes, and struck the inside barrier wall.



The driver, a 35-year-old female from Kansas City, was listed to have received a “possible injury (complaint of pain).”



Wabaunsee County



According to the KHP, just before 7:45 a.m., a 2022 Kia Forte was traveling in the right lane on Interstate 70 when the driver began to fall asleep, rear-ending a 2022 IHC semitruck.



The driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old female from Arizona, was taken to the hospital. The KHP does not list her condition but lists the type of crash as an “injury.”



The two occupants of the semi, a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man from California, received no injuries.

Christmas

On Christmas day, the KHP Crash Log states that five injury crashes happened on Kansas highways.



Ellsworth Couty



According to the KHP, around 7:20 p.m., a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 was headed east on Interstate 70 when it lost control due to the ice on the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway toward the left, striking a guardrail and coming to a rest in the median.



The vehicle contained three occupants from Colorado Springs, Colorado. The driver, a 47-year-old male, received no injuries. One of the occupants, a 41-year-old female, received no injuries. The final occupant, a juvenile, was listed as having received a “suspected minor injury.”



Ellsworth County



The KHP states that around 7:35 p.m., a marked patrol 2022 Ford Explorer that had its emergency equipment activated as they were responding to a collision lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway, entered the ditch, and rolled once.



The driver, a 27-year-old man from Salina, was listed as having received a “suspected minor injury.”



Osage County



According to the KHP, a 7:50 p.m., a 2022 Subaru UT was headed south on Interstate 335 when freezing rain began. The road became covered in ice rather quickly, causing the vehicle to lose traction, spin off the road to the left and strike the barrier wall.



The driver, a 27-year-old male from Wichita, was listed to have received a “suspected minor injury.”



Osage County



The KHP states that around 8:20 p.m., a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Interstate 335 when freezing rain began. The road became covered in ice rather quickly, causing the vehicle to lose traction, spin off the road toward the left and strike the barrier wall.



The vehicle contained two male occupants from Council Grove. The driver, 52, received no injuries. The other occupant, 91, was listed to have received a “possible injury (complaint of pain).”



Wabaunsee County



According to the KHP, at 4:20 p.m., a 1999 Volvo S70 was headed east on Interstate 70 when it overcorrected toward the right, went off the south shoulder, and struck the guardrail.



The driver, a 44-year-old man from Boulder, Colorado, was listed as having received a “suspected minor injury.”