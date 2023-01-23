DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — There has been a shooting in Dodge City, and several people have been taken to the hospital.

The official site for Ford County says that there has been an officer-involved shooting, and first responders are working to clear the scene.

“The area involved does not include any area businesses and there is no additional danger to the community at this time,” the Ford County message says.

The Dodge City Police Department was not as specific. It asks people to avoid U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road, also known as East Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

It says there is “an ongoing situation near American Implement.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation shows U.S. Highway 56 is closed in both directions.

KDOT’s KanDrive.org map posted this message a few minutes before 10 a.m. Monday:

“Between US 400 and U.S. 50 (Dodge City). The road is closed due to law enforcement activity.”

It also says, “US283/US56 is closed between US400 US 283 US 56 Junction and US 283 US 56 and US50 west junction to due law enforcement investigation.”

Police say that the road and area will be closed for several hours. They ask for drivers to follow officers’ instructions on detours.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.